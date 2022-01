Published:

Few hours to the kickoff of their AFCON campaign against Egypt today , Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has visited the camp of the Super Eagles in Cameroon to boast their morale

This was his post on his visit

"We paid our team, the Super Eagles a quick visit before their match to pray with them.

I also gave them a pep talk, and best wishes from Lagosians.

I let them know we’re in high spirits just like they are, and looking forward to a great start at the competition."





Pictures









Share This