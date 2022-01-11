Renowned Broadcaster Chris Okenwa Dies In Abuja

Published:

A former staff of Silverbird Communications, Chris Okenwa is dead

CKN News learnt that the cerebral broadcaster with high flying Silverbird TV and Rhythm FM died after a brief illness on Tuesday in Abuja

Many of his colleagues in Journalism have taken to social media to eulogise his personality describing him as one of the best in the industry

He is survived by a wife and two children.

He will be solely missed according to one of his former colleague at STV who spoke to CKN News under the condition of anonymity





