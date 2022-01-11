2022 Annual General Meeting Of St. Mària Goretti Girls' Grammar School Benin City Old Girls Association Holds In Abuja In March

Published:

All is now set for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of St. Mària Goretti Girls' Grammar School Benin City Old Girls Association

The event scheduled to hold in March 2022 in Abuja according to this release by the Association will be a memorable moment of the great institution





LADIES ARE WE READY FOR ABUJA 2022?? THE 2022 SMAGOGA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS LOADING......





DATE: MARCH 11th to 13th 2022

VENUE: SHARON ULTIMATE HOTEL AND SUITES, AREA 3, GARKI ABUJA

THEME: "WOMEN OF STRENGTH: COPING WITH THE NEW NORMAL "

HAVE YOU BOOKED YOUR ACCOMMODATION AND REGISTERED FOR THE AGM? IF NOT, CONTACT YOUR BRANCH PRESIDENT OR ABUJA BRANCH PRESIDENT @ 08059121416

IT PROMISES TO BE AN AGM TO REMEMBER.

DO NOT BE LEFT OUT....PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD AND GET READY!!! 💃🏼💃🏼🍾🍾🥂🥂💕💕

Share This