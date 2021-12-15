Xmas : DSS Warns Lawmakers Of Impending Kidnapping And Assassinations

Published:

The Department of State Services on Tuesday said federal lawmakers who will soon begin their recess and other vacating public and private workers were susceptible to kidnapping, assassinations and armed robbery among others during this period.

It therefore urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant at all times.

The services’ Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, handed down the warning at a press briefing in Abuja.

Afunanya said, “Recessing members of National and State Houses of Assembly and other public /private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees.





“These individuals are susceptible to kidnapping, hijack, assassination, armed robbery and political manipulations.

“They are advised to be security conscious in order not to fall victims of these attacks and destructive political manoeuvres.”

Afunanya also said the service observed that some persons seeking political power are heating up the polity and capitalising on the insecurity in the country, thereby presenting the country as ungovernable.

He warned sponsors of criminal activities in the country to desist, warning that the service would “crush them.”

Afunanya added, “The service has observed that some persons who are desperately seeking power use wrong narratives to not only mislead the citizens but overheat the polity.

“Already, they are exploiting and politicising the issues of insecurity in parts of the country for pecuniary and other selfish reasons.

“Many want to use the situation to cause divisions among citizens, seek cheap popularity and to present the country as ungovernable.

“At this juncture, those who sponsor kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all kinds of attacks on security agents, civilians and vulnerable populations should have a rethink.

“These persons, whether in the North or South, know themselves. There is no doubt that they have crossed the lines and it is now time to crush them.”

Share This