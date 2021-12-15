UI Leads 113 Other Varsities As Best In NUC’s Ranking

Published:

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ranked the University of Ibadan (UI) the best in its latest 2021 ranking released yesterday in Abuja.

The ranking, which had 12 indicators, involved 113 universities across the country.

The institutions were ranked on the basis of the total number of full-time students, the number of international students, students and workers ratio, efficiency, google scholar index and contribution to the knowledge economy.

Other criteria included the percentage of international workers, percentage of programmes with full-time accreditation, all citations per capita, amongst others.

The Lead Presenter, Prof. Peter Okebukola, announced this yesterday in Abuja at a capacity building workshop on improving the ranking of public universities in Nigeria organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Okebukola, a former NUC Executive Secretary, who spoke on the topic: Overview of Global University Ranking and the Place of Nigerian Higher Education System in the Knowledge Economy, said the full report would be made available to NUC and uploaded on its website.

He said: “You cannot get any form of ranking system in the whole wide world that does what Nigeria has done. For this 2021 edition, based on the 12 indicators that we have developed, the University of Ibadan (UI) is the first, followed by the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

“Next year we will look at the indicators that we used this year and see whether there are things to add or drop. So, it is going to be an annual thing.”

Okebukola regretted that some universities did not show up for the ranking, urging them to partake in the next ranking, which he said has become an annual event.

