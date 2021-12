Published:

A viral video circulating on social media has shown a man rushing to attack Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel at an event

It could not be ascertained where and when the incident happened , but a shocked Oyedepo was seen trying to run away from the man before security agents in the Church came to his rescue









The name of the man was not revealed as at the time of this report and his motive has not been made known

