EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate

The EFCC have arrested members of a syndicate who specialize in counterfeiting foreign currencies, especially the dollar, for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

Acting on verified intelligence, the Commission in a joint operation with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested four members of the syndicate on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in the Wuse 2 Area of Abuja with $427,400 fake United States Dollars.









