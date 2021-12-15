Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: Court Rejects Olejeme’s Application to Travel Abroad for Medicals, Trial Resumes March 28

Published:





Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, refused an application filed by a former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Ngozi Olejeme to proceed on an urgent trip abroad for medicals.





Olejeme was arraigned on October 21, 2021, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly abusing her position to obtain over One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-four Million, Ten Thousand Naira (N1,384,010,000), and Forty-eight Million, Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-seven United State Dollars ($48,485,127.00).





The offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 8, 9 (1) (b) (1), punishable under the Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offence Act 2000 and Sections 17, (1) (2), 39 of EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.





At the last sitting, the EFCC through its counsel, Sir Steve Odiase, had informed the court that Olejeme is a flight risk who could use the trip as cover to escape justice.









