Published:

A member of Kaduna state House of Assembly Hon Lirwan Aminu Gadagau is reportedly shot and killed by Bandits. The lawmaker who is from Giwa Local Government Area of the state was killed on his way to Kaduna.

It was gathered that he was among the motorists attacked by Bandits along Zaria-Kaduna Express way yesterday, December 14. His death was confirmed in a social media post by former Kaduna state senator, Shehu Sani..

