2023 Presidency: I'll Answer Your Call To Serve ...Bola Tinubu

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured his teeming supporters and other Nigerians across the country that he will not turn down their clamour for him to be the next President of the country.

Tinubu made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with members of the Northern Alliance Committee.

He was quick to however add that consultations with political stakeholders were still ongoing.

Asked if he will not heed the clamour of Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju said; “I am not going to turn them (Nigerians) down, but I will still effective and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.”

The former Lagos State governor however urged continued support for President Buhari by ensuring that he is not distracted from attending to all the current challenges facing the country now.

“The president is still in office. I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So, we will consult and make our programmes known to the people later and the intention is clear. So, you keep guessing.”

Endorsing Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election, leader of the Northern Alliance Committee, Ambassador Lawal Ahmed Munir said the meeting resolved to work for the actualization of the ambition the APC National Leader.

Munir who said his alliance had fruitful discussions with Tinubu disclosed that the committee resolved to support him come 2023 due to his sterling political qualities.

According to Munir, “The meeting ended very well. We are working for him because we know he will win the election when the time comes.”

