Isolo General Hospital Loses Doctor

A Medical Doctor with the Isolo General Hospital, Olatunbosun Bakare has passed on.





Dr Bakare died yesterday morning and has been buried according to Islamic rites





The general atmosphere of Isolo General Hospital has been in a mournful mood following the announcement of the demise of the doctor.





The Medical Director CEO of the hospital, Dr Godwin Akhabhoa and the entire hospital community were shocked by the incident.





A cross section of staff described him as a sought after Doctor, the people's doctor who at all times did everything possible to satisfy his clients.





Dr Bakare's immediate colleagues described him as, "easy-going, selfless, kind hearted and a wonderful person."





The late Bakare obtained his MBBS degree from University of Ibadan in 2003. He was posted to Isolo General Hospital in November 2016 from the General Hospital, Badagry





He attended some capacity building programmes including a training on Strategic Management and a post graduate programme on Acute Coronary Syndrome from Boston University School of Medicine in 2018.





Dr Bakare was born on September 3, 1972. Left behind to mourn him are his father, wife and children.





Patricia Mordi

Public Affairs Officer

Isolo General Hospital

