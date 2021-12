Published:

The Emir of Daurai Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar has married a 20-year-old bride Aisha Iro Maikano.

The 90-year-old monarch paid N1m as dowry at a ceremony on Saturday, Daily Nigerian reported.





Aisha is the daughter of Fagacin Katsina Alhaji Iro Maikano

Share This