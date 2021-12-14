Celebrating Soludo's Victory: Hundreds Benefit From Free Petrol In Anambra

Published:

As a way of celebrating Professor Chukwuma Soludo's Victory, members of Soludo Fan Club today, 11th December, 2021, offered petrol to transporters, domestic consumers and students, free of charge.

The club members spread the largese across the three Senatorial zones of Anambra State including; Awka, Ekwulobia, Igbariam and Aguleri, to thank the masses for supporting the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Soludo and his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

Hundreds of people including trycycle and motorcycle operators, domestic petrol consumers, students, among others benefitted from the magnanimity of the club members.

The members of the club were led by its Convener, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka who said that it is their own little way of appreciating ndi Anambra for believing in and supporting the Professor Soludo manifesto which he revealed has the potential to take Anambra beyond its present pedestal to greater trajectory.

The Director, Media Soludo Fan Club, Honourable Onyebuchi Dike who said that it is their own victory party, noted that they decided celebrate the victory in that manner inorder to celebrate with the masses who voted in the election.

For some of the Keke riders who spoke to the ABS, Mr. Kingsley Ibom and Mr. Emenike Abudu, pointed out that they had always known that Professor Soludo was the best candidate, saying that the thought of giving them free petrol as a way of celebrating an election victory, is rare which is worth commending.

While asking God to replenish the source of the larges, they prayed God to help the next administration remain purposeful and directional, for the good of people and inhabitants of Anambra.

By Ejike Abana (ABS News)

