Wife Of Slain Borehole Operator Gives Birth To Baby Boy As Police Indict Killer Cop

Published:

The wife of a borehole drilling operator, Kabir Babai who was shot dead by a policeman, Moses Samuel in Osogbo, Osun State. has been delivered of a baby boy.

Many could not hold back tears back after news filtered that Babai’s wife gave birth to a baby boy just a week after he was sent to an untimely grave by a policeman.

In a chat , Olokode said the policeman was arrested and detained. The CP said the matter was investigated and that the policeman that killed Babai was found guilty and would be prosecuted accordingly.

The 33-year-old Bauchi state-born Babai, popularly known as Mallam worked with Shekeenah Zelter Global Concept LTD in Osogbo before he was killed during over a minor argument.

His remains was buried in Bauchi as his parents insisted that he must be brought back home.

Findings revealed that Babai was a multitalented young man. He was the drill operator and driver of the truck at the same time.

He brought nine boys to Osogbo from Bauchi that worked with him. Since his death, the company had shot down its operations.

Babai, who was the breadwinner of his family, helped many people in his Community during his lifetime.

Share This