Pastor's Wife Watched As Husband Raped 16 Year Old Chorister In Ogun

A pastor, Peter Taiwo and his wife, Elizabeth Taiwo, have been arrested for allegedly conniving to defile a 16-year-old choir member of the church in Alaja Oke, Saje area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were nabbed following a complaint lodged at Adatan divisional headquarters by the victim. It was gathered that the victim went to the church for choir practice when the pastor’s wife called her and told her to go and meet him in their room to send her on an errand.

As soon as the teenager got into the room, the police spokesman said the pastor’s wife locked the door from outside, consequent upon which the pastor overpowered her, and forcefully had sex with her. “She explained further that the pastor’s wife later came in after her husband has satisfied himself and met her crying and she told her to stop crying as she is now a woman, she then warned her never to tell anybody or else she will die,” the police spokesman said.

“Upon the report, the DPO Adatan division, SP Salaudeen Abiodun, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy pastor and his wife were promptly apprehended,” the statement added. According to the police authorities, the couple confessed to the crime upon interrogation and blamed the devil for it. While they pleaded for forgiveness from the victim, the teenager has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment.

