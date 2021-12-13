Man Set To Marry Lady He Met On Instagram

Published:

In few days time they'll walk down the alter.The young man pencilled down how they met

“I heard about Winifred through my brother and followed her on Instagram in 2016. I constantly liked her photos but never said anything because she seemed too good to be true. She was exactly what I needed- my dream woman.

Fast forward to 2018 (exactly two years later) when I got tired of being alone and playing around. I felt a different kind of longing for her in his spirit. So, I reached out and asked to meet her, and she chose to meet in church.

I agreed, and right under God’s roof, I asked her out on a date.”









Share This