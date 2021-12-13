Monday, 13 December 2021

Man Set To Marry Lady He Met On Instagram

Published: December 13, 2021


In few days time they'll walk down the alter.The young man pencilled down how they met

“I heard about Winifred through my brother and followed her on Instagram in 2016. I constantly liked her photos but never said anything because she seemed too good to be true. She was exactly what I needed- my dream woman.

Fast forward to 2018 (exactly two years later) when I got tired of being alone and playing around. I felt a different kind of longing for her in his spirit. So, I reached out and asked to meet her, and she chose to meet in church.

 I agreed, and right under God’s roof, I asked her out on a date.”




CKN NIGERIA

