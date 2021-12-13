Gov Sanwoolu Engage In Cooking Event With Whitemoney

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu recently participated in a cooking event involving Whitemoney

This was his post on his experience

"Today, at the Lagos State Food Festival, I assumed the role of a chef as I assisted the guest chef, White Money, to cook a Lagos delicacy made from onion, smoked fish, mixed granules of bonga fish, cray fish, pepper and seasoning.

The Food Festival was put together by the Ministry of Agriculture to exhibit local delicacies and agricultural commodities produced in Lagos for the international market.

I encouraged the sellers to take advantage of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to grow their businesses, noting that part of the event’s objectives was to boost the entrepreneurial spirit of the residents.

Our administration is very committed to promoting the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and we will continually carry out reforms to ensure the ease of doing business in Lagos."

