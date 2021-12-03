Nigeria's Prolific Comedian Koffi's " I Stand Corrected " Show Comes Up 11th Dec In Lagos

Published:

Africa's Most Versatile Entertainer and Nigerian comedian extraordinaire Koffi Tha Guru is set to host another comedy special on the 11th of December 2021. This will be his 6th Stand up Comedy Special outing and it is loaded with heavy punches of humour.





Well known for his intellectual and thoughtful style of comedy koffi Tha Guru has been throwing out quite a bit of work lately including several new movies and 4 new music albums within same year.





The comedy special tagged 'I Stand Corrected' is scheduled to hold at The prestigious Terra Kulture in Victoria Island Lagos to an already salivating audience who have long been yearning for Cultured Classy Comedy as Koffi defines his mode of expression.





Also performing alongside Koffi will be some of his old and new colleagues.





For more details check www.koffithaguru.com

