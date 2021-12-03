Ex President Goodluck Jonathan Warns DSS

Published:

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has warned operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) not to allow themselves to be used.

He gave the warning while delivering the Graduation lecture for the participants of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 14, 2021 at National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, on Thursday.

He also commented on the raid on the residence of Justice Mary Odili, and demanded that those involved should be punished.

He said, “One key thing about managing our economy is that people should have confidence in our institutions. In that case, the institutions must be strong. For example, we are talking about the Department of State Service, the DSS must be strong.

“While they are protecting highly placed persons in the country, they must also protect every citizen in the country, and they must not be used against other Nigerians. In America, you will see their police saying their loyalty is to their country, not to their President.”





Share This