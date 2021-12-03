Kidnapped Edo DPO Regains Freedom After Six Days

Published:

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, CSP Ibrahim Ishaq, who was kidnapped by gunmen has regained his freedom, after six days in captivity of his abductors.

Ishaq was kidnapped on the evening of Friday, November 27, while driving his private car. He was accosted around Ise river along the old Auchi-Ekperi-Agenebode road.

His abductors later demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom.

The incident is said to have heighten apprehension among the people of Fugar, the administrative headquarters of the LGA.

Spokesman of Edo Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, announced the release of the DPO Thursday night, in a terse statement on the Command’s WhatsApp platform.

The statement said: “This is to inform officers, men of the Command and the press that CSP Ibrahim Ishaq, DPO Fugar has been freed by the Command operatives from the kidnappers

