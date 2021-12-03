Gabriel Igbinedion Loses First Wife

Published:

Former governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, has lost his mother, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion.

According to the former governor, she died in the early hours of Thursday, at the age of 85,

Igbinedion said the burial arrangement of the Octogenarian who is survived by Children, grand Children and great grand Children, will be announced later.

Late Mrs. Oredola Igbinedion was married to the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

Mr. Lucky Igbinedion was the governor Edo State on the platform of Peoples Democratic party, PDP between 1999 and 2007.





Share This