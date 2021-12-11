Kidnappers Abduct Mother, Four Children In Kaduna

Published:

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Saturday that kidnappers abducted a mother and her four children in ‘Oil Village’ in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

This was just as the Command said security operatives foiled an attack on Sabo Government Residential Area in Chikun in the early hours of Saturday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Jalige, who made the confirmation in a statement, said the bandits’ attacks on the two locations were simultaneous.

Jalige, however noted that the bandits were repelled by security forces who were mobilised to the areas following a distressed call that bandits in large numbers had invaded the area.





The statement read in part, “In the early hours of 11th December, 2021 at about 0105hrs, the Kaduna Police Command through Divisional Police Officer, Sabon Tasha Division, Kaduna acted on a distress call received from a good Samaritan to the fact that some suspected armed bandits numbering about 30 with some in military gears and bearing dangerous weapons, were making ferocious effort to break into a residential area at Sabo GRA in Chikun LGA of the State in an attempt to commit heinous crime.

“On receiving the distress call, operatives were immediately mobilised with the support of other security agents to the scene with a view to thwart the bandit’s intention. The criminals on sensing the presence of security agents, started shooting indiscriminately.

“However, the operatives did not hesitate in returning fire for fire and succeeded in foiling the attempt. The criminals been frustrated by the Police and other security agents, set the resident on fire and flee for their lives.

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits operated simultaneously with one at oil village in the same Sabo Location where they kidnapped a woman and her four children to an unknown destination.”

Jalige added that the Command had launched investigation into the two incidences while efforts were on to rescue the kidnapped mother and her four children.

He said the Command was saddened by the development, noting however that efforts were on to restored normalcy in the areas attacked in line with the directives from the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali.

The police spokesman enjoined residents to be cautious of their situation and promptly report suspicious cases to the command for swift response.





Share This