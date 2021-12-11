Wife Allegedly Beat Husband To A Pulp In Benue

Published:

A former House of Reps member who represented Jechira Federal Constituency in Benue State between 2003 and 2007, Hon. Sharon Aondona Dabo, is alleged to have beaten her husband to a pulp, Wednesday evening, leaving him with severe injuries.

This incident is coming few days after the husband, Mr David Fiase Aondona, made a post on Facebook alleging threa’t to his life while asking the public to hold his wife responsible should anything happen to him.

Mr Fiase had accused the wife of trying to kill him with domestic violence."

There has not been any reaction from the accused

Some of her friends claimed on social media that the story was not a true reflection of what happened

When pressed further to expansiate on the matter , they kept sealed slips

Share This