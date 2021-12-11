Kidanapped About To Wed Katsina State Speaker's Sister Escapes From Bandits After 105 Days In Captivity

Published:

The younger sister of Katsina Deputy Speaker, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, has escaped from bandits’ den after 105 days in captivity.

Confirming the development, the lawmaker said she escaped during a military onslaught on the enclave where she was kept.

Asma’u Dalhatu was abducted on September 4, when bandits stormed Tafoki village in Faskari local government area of Katsina state.

They stormed the town around 1 am and headed straight to the village head’s residence, which is the family house of the Dalhatus.

They had kidnapped Asma’u and her sister.

On their way into the forest, they encountered some members of the vigilante group and exchanged gunfire, in the process, one of the girls escaped and returned home, but the other could not run away, so they went away with her,” “the lawmaker told Daily Trust.

The Deputy Speaker said Asma’u is a Secondary School leaver who was about to be given out in marriage at the time when the unfortunate incident took place.

