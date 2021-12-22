Gov Umahi Inaugurates Ebubeagu Security Outfit In Ebonyi ( Pictures)

Published:









Governor David Nweze Umahi on Wednesday inaugurated the Ebonyi State Command of the South East Security codenamed "Ebubeagu" at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium.





Inaugurating the outfit, Governor Umahi said the inauguration was to further strengthen the legal backing for the security outfit in complementing the Police and other Security Agencies in stamping out insecurity in the State.





"Today, history is being made, seeing these gallant men and women that are members of the South East Ebubeagu Security.





"Let me say that before now, we have always had the neighborhood Watch and when we said there was a need for uniformity, we brainstormed and we came up with the South East regional Ebubeagu Security Outfit.





"I can say that over seventy percent of the *Governors* in the South East have signed Ebubeagu into Law, Ebonyi State was the second, Imo State was the first.





"Let me commend the handlers, what I saw today is encouraging, the match pass was excellent, I am being encouraged to challenge the HAG to extend this outfit to provide employment to our people and make it pensionable.





"So it is my view that in 2022, we will make this outfit employable, the function of Ebubeagu is to assist the Police in carrying out activities that would guarantee law and order in the society, so let me say that this is not alternate Police, there should be no altercations, we will not fight the Police, we will not disobey the Police.





"Let me say that the outfit is not politically motivated, those who have been sponsoring insecurity in the State who are against the Ebubeagu should go to Court as this outfit would never be disbanded."





While warning members of the Security outfit against overzealousness, announced that the outfit has a Provost Marshall who would be disposed to receiving reports of infractions to ensure maximum confidence of the people on the outfit.





Governor Umahi lauded the Ebubeagu Security outfit for existing partnership with the Police which has led to relative peace in the State.





"We the Governors of the South East Zone have extended olive branch to our youths who have been brainwashed who are in the bushes, we are committed to reintegrating them and making them useful members of the Society.





"Ebubeagu is not there to fight any legal or illegal group but to assist the Police to route out criminals, so that is their mandate.





While announcing that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Leaders of the zone were on course to find a political solution to the challenges of the South East region, Governor Umahi noted that President Muhammadu Buhari would be visiting the State early next year, assuring that Ebonyi people would roll out their drums to give Mr. President a rousing welcome.





The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief Ogbonnaya Otta commended Governor David Nweze Umahi for his thoughtfulness in inaugurating the Outfit which he observed would complement the conventional Security Agencies in tackling insecurity in the State.





"Today is very historic in the annals of the history of Ebonyi State because today is the day the Ebubeagu Security outfit is inaugurated.





"On assumption of office, His Excellency took some measures aimed at strengthening the security situation towards protecting the lives and properties of people of the State.





"The neighborhood Watch programme is the solution to this in order not only to assist the Police to safeguard the people but also to provide employment to a vast number of Ebonyi youths.





Chief Ottah said the inauguration became necessary to give legal backing to the security outfit which was already doing wonders in their duties.





He expressed hope that with the inauguration, all the Government utilities would be effectively secured in addition to beefing up the security status of the State.





"The Ebubeagu Security, Ebonyi State Command has been structured from the Zone to the State with a Commander down to the Local Government Areas.





"They are well trained, well equipped to Carry out their security duties and police the entire State."





Governor Umahi on arrival at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, the venue of the inauguration inspected the parade by the Ebubeagu Security while the Commissioner of Police CP Garba Aliyu and other Security Chiefs attended the inauguration.





