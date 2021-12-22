Islamic Police Hisbah To Summon Parents Of Newly Crowned Kano Born Miss Nigeria

Published:

The Kano state Hisbah board has condemned the emergence of Shatu Garko as the winner of Miss Nigeria 2021.





Thw Commandant General of the board, Harun Ibn Sina, said that participating in the beauty pageant is against the teachings of Islam and the northern culture.





He said her parents would soon be invited to speak on why they allowed her participate in the contest.





“We investigated and confirmed that the girl called Shatu Garko is from Kano state and an indigene of Garko Local Government area of Kano state where Hisbah is also working at.





“Islamically, it is totally forbidden because it goes against the teachings and practices of Islam. Immorality is practiced and it (beauty pageant) encourages the female gender to be immoral.





“The holy Qur’an said we should tell our families especially females to cover their bodies entirely because it’s the best thing for their spiritual, emotional and physical wellbeing.





“A female Muslim is not allowed to open any part of her body except her face and palms of her hands except for their husbands, children or siblings.





“It has come to our notice that our children are now coming out to contest for this immoral act which is not acceptable,” he said.





Shatu had garnered nationwide accolades after emerging as the first hijab-wearing winner of the beauty pageant.





However, the Islamic police boss said parents are advised to be very observant of what their children are doing or engaging themselves in.





He said parents of Shatu Garko will soon be invited to be cautioned on what their child did and mull efforts to stop her from contesting in the future

