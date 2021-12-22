CKN Foundation Sustains Its Widows Empowerment Programme In Lagos ( Pictures)

Published:

Today marked another moment in the lives of some widows as the CKN Foundation held the first phase of its annual empowerment programme in Lagos

The empowerment programme which is in its seventh edition was initiated by the Foundation to stretch a helping hands to widows during this Yuletide period

The widows who were nominated by various individuals cutting across ethnic and religious lines used the opportunity to felicitate amongst themselves and share experiences

Selected widows were empowered in the Lagos leg while the second leg will hold in Umungwa Obowo Imo State the hometown of the founder Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN) on 24th December 2021





CKN as he is popularly called used the occassion to encourage the women not to see their plight as a curse since God knows the best

He urged them to trust in God in all they do and focus on the training of their children

They were presented cash donations and

clothing materials









as Christmas gifts

The widows in return thank the Foundation for their inability to sustain the programme despite the hardship in the country

They prayed for God to bless and replenish the pockets of all those who donated their hard earned money to support them at this critical time

