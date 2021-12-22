GingerAid! Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book" For Launch In Lagos Dec 22

Published:

"GingerAid! The ‘Ginger Power’ Coloring & Mindset Transformation Book", an engaging interactive, inspiring and aspirational colouring and activity book for girls of minority classification, will hold a Lagos premiere at a private gathering on Wednesday, December 22, from 12 - 3 pm.

According to the co-author of the book, Naimah Gbajabiamila, which she wrote with her daughter, Nimah, "it will be an honour to enjoy the pleasure of your company at the gathering".

She noted further that the debut mother-daughter literacy art product is ready for preorder at the link below: https://forms.gle/HcmRhMEp1AxzMLU6A

The link is also to reserve a seat at the launch event which is to take place under the theme: "Presenting the girl boy child their global future: Normalising the concept of diversity and early excellence".

"You may support our journey to inspire and bless yours, and other young children in your purview by preordering copies to be delivered at the occasion," said Gbajabiamila.

In light of the ongoing Covid pandemic realities, and in compliance with Lagos State’s event mandates and protocols, the organisers urge intending guests to to RSVP via the link and "complete preorder purchases to better enable us manage all event details and logistics with safety and caution as our top priorities."

