Festac Music Festival Holds Dec. 30, Dedicated To Sound Sultan

The city of Lagos will be agog with Festac Music Festival powered by Naija ninja production and supported by Amuwo Odofin local government council and Trophy lager on December 30, 2021

The annual community musical event is aimed at creating the excitement of re-enacting the memories of Festac '77 and the musical fiesta in his 3rd edition is a special tribute to Sound Sultan, Nigerian music legend who passed on July 11 this year.

Speaking to the media ahead of the event, Dare Fasasi, the Festival Director and Ninja Ninja Chief Executive said that music is life and this year's Festac music festival promises to be an exciting musical atmosphere that will pay special tribute to late Sound Sultan.

"Music is life. It's a great force that brings people together. The theme of this year's fiesta is music for social development, with a special tribute to one and only Sound Sultan, the music legend who grew up in Festac/Satelite axis," Dare Fasasi said.

"This year's event promises to be great as a lot of great musicians have signified their interest in paying tribute to the late Sound Sultan's legacy in the music industry.

"The event in the past have featured leading Nigerian musicians like 2Baba, Daddy Showkey, Idris Adbul Kareem, Jesse Jagz , 9ice and a host of other top musicians across the nation," he said.

The popular FHA field at 23rd Festac town will host the event.

