My Heart Bleeds For Giwa 38.. Sen Uba Sani

MY HEART BLEEDS FOR GIWA 38

My heart bleeds for my 38 innocent constituents killed in one of the bloodiest attacks on Giwa Local Government by murderous terrorists. The affected villages where lives and property were mercilessly destroyed are Ruheya, Kauran Pawa, Marke and Idasu Gari.





I urge security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with these inhumane and blood thirsty elements laying siege to our people and communities. Take the battle to them. Give them no breathing space. They don't belong to a civilized society like ours.





I feel the pain of the bereaved families. I extend my sincere condolences to them. I have also instructed my field officers to rush needed assistance to them. I am determined to do all that is necessary to fully support the bereaved families and the villages in Giwa where these enemies of humanity have been showing their evil hands.





May Allah forgive the shortcomings of the victims and grant them AlJannat-ul Firdaus. Ameen