Many Feared Dead As Boko Harm Attack Borno Communities

Many people were feared dead and a dozen others sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a community in Askira Uba local government area of Borno state.

The insurgents stormed Kilangal village, the hometown of Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly on Sunday afternoon, and set houses on fire.

According to a source, Air Task Force fighter jet came about 2 hours but the damage had been done.

“They operated without any resistance, our ran into bushes and many suspected to have been killed,” the source said.





Source : (Daily Trust)

