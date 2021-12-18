APC Crisis :Again, Shekarau Defeats Ganduje’s Camp In Court

Published:

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has upheld a fresh motion by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, challenging the party’s nullification of the congresses by a faction loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Justice Hamza Muazu on Friday ordered the APC to recognise the factional members who participated and won the party congresses as stipulated in the party constitution.

Muhammad Chola and 73 others had approached the court by an originating summons through their counsel, Nureini Jimoh, (SAN), seeking the validation of the local government congresses of the party conducted on September 17 in the 44 local government areas of the state which returned 1,319 winners.

Chola and the claimants, who are believed to be loyal to former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, and member of the House of Representative, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada faction also supports the recognition of the ward congresses of July 31 which produced 17,908 winners.

The court had on November 30 upheld the initial ward congresses which returned the 17,908 believed to be loyalists of Shekarau.

The group had joined as defendants the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Bala Buni which includes John James Akpanudoedehe, Olayide Adewole Akinremi, Senator Abba Ali, Macfoy, Barr Auwalu Abdullahi, Usman Musa Kaita, and Adedayo Iyaniwura.

