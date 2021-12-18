Controversy Trails Alleged Arrest Of Female Soldier Who Accepted Marriage Proposal From A Youth Corper

Published:

Controversies have continued to trail the alleged arrest of a female soldier who was seen on a viral video accepting a marriage proposal from a Youth Corper

It was reported recently that a serving corps member in Kwara State NYSC Orientation Camp proposed to a female soldier in the camp.

According to the report, the open display of affection happened at the Passing Out Parade of Batch B, Stream 2 during the week.

In the viral video, the yet-to-be-identified corps member is seen holding a ring. He knelt down to make his proposal amid cheers and applause from other corps members in the background.

The female soldier, accepting the proposal, got the ring fixed on her finger while they both sealed the romantic display with a kiss much to the delight of other corps members recording the incident.

The now-viral video has continued to spark mixed reactions on social media with many commending the male corps member for his bavery and geniue display of love.

But according to Eons Intelligence, a platform for intelligence gathering and security updates, it stated that the female soldier had been detained by the Nigerian Army authorities after the video clips went viral.

While the Nigerian Army and officials of the NYSC are yet to comment on the issue officially, Eons Intelligence noted that a signal by the Army stated that the female soldier has been identified and detained at a military detention facility in Ilorin pending further investigations.

Is the female soldier wrong to have displayed her emotions publicly?

