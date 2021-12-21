Aisha Buhari Is Not Pregnant...Aide

Published:

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari is not pregnant contrary to news stuff being peddled on Nigeria cyberspace recently, her aide has told BBC Pidgin.

Rumours of the First Lady being pregnant went viral after her return to Nigeria following a Turkish trip with her husband.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the aide to Mrs Buhari, Sulaiman Haruna, said Aisha Buhari is hale hearty.

Some online platforms had reported that she contracted an unidentified ailment that portrayed her stomach as being pregnant.

Haruna said the reports that Mrs. Buhari is battling with cancer or pregnant is nothing but mere mischief.

“I can tell you 100 percent that our First Lady is perfectly hale hearty and she’s not ill or pregnant as some people report.

“Some of these reports are just from mischief makers who don’t mean well.

“You know nowadays, people can manipulate pictures,” he added.





