Teenager Regains Freedom After One Year In Detention For Participating In #ENDSARS Protest

#ENDSARS: ROBERT FINALLY OUT OF KIRIKIRI PRISON, A YEAR AFTER





Robert Kpanou was arrested on the 22nd of October, 2020 in connection with the #EndSARS protest. He was brutally tortured and detained beyond the contemplation of law and was subsequently remanded at Kirikiri Prison.





To cut the agonizing story short, Robert’s case was struck out last week Friday. We faced administrative hurdles in perfecting his release but to the glory of God, we got him out today.





It is so painful that the Nigerian state viciously wasted a whole year out of Robert’s precious life just in a desperate bid to prove a useless point. Robert, a Beninese, was in Nigeria to eke out a living but was unfortunately victimized by a criminal criminal justice system. We need a new justice system. The current one is broken beyond repair.





In all, we give thanks to God. We won’t relent on our part in pursuit of justice, particularly for the weak, poor, oppressed and downtrodden.





Justice for all!!!





FESTUS OGUN, ESQ.

21 December, 2021

Lagos

