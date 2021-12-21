NUJ Mourns Late President Bonnie Iwuoha

Published:

NUJ MOURNS A LEADER

Nigeria Union of Journalists mourns the death of one of its past leaders, MR BONNIE IWOUHA. He died yesterday evening in Umuahia, Abia State.

A Preacher and Minister of the Gospel, Mr Iwouha served as National President of the Union from 1996-1997.

He was a former Managing Editor/Head of Editorial Department, Daily Times of Nigeria, 1991-93, Media Adviser to the Governor of Abia State and Abia State Commissioner of Information.

A very committed member of the NUJ, Mr Bonnie Iwuoha had been very passionate about the Union and journalism and he dedicated his time and energy towards building a better Union and enhancing the practice of the profession. In 2003, he participated as member of the NUJ National Registration Council together with the late Prince Tony Momoh and others, to produce the first ever Compendium of Journalists in Nigeria.

The Union has directed all the 36 State Councils and the FCT to open Condolence Registers in the name of the deceased leader while a 3days mourning period has been declared by the Union from Tuesday, December 28-Thursday, December 30, 2021.

We extend our condolences to his immediate family and to the journalism fraternity and pray that God Almighty will ease the pains of his sudden departure.





Chris Isiguzo

National President

