Triumph Oil and Gas GMD Arraigned For Alleged Attempt To Defraud CBN Of $100m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged the group managing director of Triumph Oil and Gas Madagascar Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Mahmud, with attempt to defraud the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of $100million.

Mr Mahmud is also charged with forging the signatures of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele; special assistant to the president, Sabiu Yusuf; and the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The oil executive had pleaded not guilty to a six-count charge before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The prosecution said Mahmud, who allegedly claimed to be a deputy governor in CBN, took the alleged forged documents to the apex bank to demand the payment of $100m for the contract he claimed his firm was awarded by the CBN.

It also claimed Mahmud allegedly claimed that his firm was engaged to monitor and supervise major Federal Government’s infrastructure projects, forfeited assets and government businesses, for which the CBN approved the payment of the $100m.

Upon being confronted with Mahmud’s claims, the CBN was said to have referred the case to the EFCC for investigation, following which the investigating agency found that, not only was his firm not registered, the documents he paraded were of doubtful origin.

Justice Halilu Yusuf on Monday ordered Mahmud to be returned to the Kuje correctional centre following his inability to meet bail conditions.

The judge adjourned till January 24 for definite trial.

