Breaking : Five Killed As Explosion Rock Popular Ladipo Market Lagos

Published:

At least five persons died on Tuesday in a gas explosion at Ladipo in the Mushin Local Government area of Lagos State.

The explosion occurred at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic retail centre located on Ojekunle Street at Ladipo spare parts market.





Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye said four adult bodies have been recovered from the explosion scene while one child died on the way to the hospital.

Mr Farinloye explained that the fire at the scene had already been put out while emergency workers were making effort to recover more bodies

Share This