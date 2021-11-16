Governor Bello Donates N2.5m To Journalist's Wife Involved In Car Accident

Published:

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaha Bello on Monday, donated 2.5 million naira towards the medical treatment of Bolu Obahopo’s wife, a Kogi-based journalist.

Recall the journalist had made clarion calls to members of the public to help with the staggering medical bill (N3.5m) of his wife who was involved in a ghastly accident.

Delivering the cash through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, the governor said he stands with the Obahopo Family over the sad incident.





“The Governor is sad over this unfortunate incident. He has been very concerned about the medical State of the Wife of Mr Bolu Obahopo and has expressed confidence that the woman will pull through.





“He has mandated me to follow up and ensure I feed him with situation report. He has said he will stand with the family throughout the duration of treatment,” Fanwo said.





On receiving the cash donation, Obahopo said he was speechless by the kind gestures of the governor.

“I don’t know what to say (overwhelmed with joy). My Governor has stepped in to save the life of my wife and I will be eternally grateful. This is what he does for journalists. He has proven over and over again that he is a true friend of the journalists,” he said.





Share This