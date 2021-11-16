Ogun Commissioner For Justice Resigns From Gov Abiodun's Cabinet

Published:

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ogun State, Akingbolaghan Adeniran, has resigned his appointment from Governor Dapo Abiodun’s cabinet.

Adeniran tendered his resignation letter to Abiodun on November 8, it was gathered.

Reports attributed his resignation to alleged “massive corruption in the government.”

But the legal practitioner said he resigned “purely on personal” grounds.

In a statement titled “My Reasons For Resigning As Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State”, he debunked some reports on his resignation.

“My attention has been drawn to some online news publications purporting to provide reasons for my resignation from the Ogun State Government as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.”

“While it is true that on 8 November 2021, I formally notified His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the Governor of the State, of my decision to resign from the cabinet, I must state that contrary to the online news publications, my reasons for resigning are purely personal. I am not aware of any “massive corruption” in the Administration and I am indeed very proud of what we have been able to achieve in the administration of justice over the past two years.

“I want to assure His Excellency, the Governor and all my colleagues in the Executive Council of the State of my continued support. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with such an amazing group of administrators, technocrats and experts in various fields of endeavour. I have learnt a lot from you all and pray that God will continue to use you to improve on the lives of the good people of Ogun State.”





