Police Declares Youth Corper Missing In Ebonyi State

The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared a 24-year-old corps member with the National Youth Serving Corps (NYSC) in the state, Victor Omah missing.Omah who hails from Adekafane Ugwolawo in Ofu local government area of Kogi State was serving with the Ebonyi State Agency for Mass Literacy located along old Enugu/Abakaliki Road by Presbyterian Church Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki.He was first declared missing by his roommate Innocent Ujah.He told the police that Omah left the National Association Of Catholic-Church Corps Members (NACC) Family House around 6 pm on November 9, 2021, and has not been seen since.The state Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said: “The command has disseminated the information through its control room and other police formations within the command, while efforts are being intensified to trace the missing person. He is dark in complexion, 5ft tall, speaks Igala dialect and English language fluently, and has no tribal mark.“All efforts made to trace Victor Omah proved abortive. The command, therefore, implores members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to please report at the nearest police station.”

