Buhari Returns After 16 Days Foreign Trip

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after about 16 days of travelling in Europe and South Africa.He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:45 pm from South Africa, the last leg of the official trip that took him to Scotland and France.The president participated in COP26 in the Scottish capital before heading to Paris for Peace forum where he was also hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.Recall that President Buhari left the nation’s capital on October 31, 2021.

Share This