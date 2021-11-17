Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Ondo Govt Agency’s DG

Published:

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, has appointed Babajide Akeredolu, his son, as the director-general of the state’s performance and project implementation monitoring unit (PPIMU).According to a statement signed by Donald Ojogo, Ondo commissioner for information, the governor also forwarded the names of 14 commissioner nominees to the house of assembly for screening and confirmation.“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers,” the statement reads.“In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes. Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.

Share This