PMB Salutes Goodluck Jonathan @ 64

Published:

PMB MESSAGE TO GEJ @ 64





On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I greet Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on his 64th birthday anniversary.





I congratulate you on your service to Nigeria, and your work for the peace and advancement of democracy on the African continent.





You have continued to expand the boundaries of leadership, demonstrating the power of focus, consistency and diligence; reminding us all that serving the country and humanity requires sacrifice, and ultimately placing the interest of others above personal gains.





As you turn 64, I send warm greetings to you and your family, praying that the Almighty God will continue to sustain you all in good health and all-round wellbeing.

Happy Birthday!

