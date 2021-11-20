Saturday, 20 November 2021

Nigerian Lady Sentenced To Death In Saudi Arabia For Alleged Drug Trafficking Graduates From NDLEA Academy

Published: November 20, 2021

Zainab Habibu Kila, who was accused of smuggling drugs by the Saudi authorities in 2018, on Friday graduated from the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency Academy in Jos.

Her father, Habibu Kila shared photos from the graduation while thanking God.

Miss Kila was sentenced to death by a Saudi Arabian court for allegedly smuggling drug into the country 

She maintained her innocence throughout the trial 




It was later established that the drugs were concealed into her bag by an official of Nigeria's Airport Authority without her knowledge.

Her death sentenced was thereafter quashed and she was released  after several diplomatic exchanges between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia 



