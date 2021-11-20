My Husband Has Dementia, Joke Silva Speaks On Veteran Actor Husband Olu Jacob

Published:





Veteran Actress Joke Silva has spoken publicly for the first time on her husband, actor Olu Jacobs’ health.

She revealed during an interview with Chude Jidonwo that Olu Jacobs has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

She added that “it’s been going on for a couple of years” and this is the first time she’s saying it publicly.





She said: “He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body.





It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person.





She added: “First time I’m saying this publicly... that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well.





She continued: “We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish I had the old you here so I don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity. I miss the times we work together.”





She also spoke about discovering at the age of 10 that she was adopted when she was 9 months old. She said she discovered on her own that she was adopted when she rummaged through her mother’s document, adding that it wasn’t something her mother was comfortable talking to her about.





The actress, who turned 60 this year and also celebrated 40 years in the entertainment industry, previously spoke about her adoption and how she found out.





She said at the time: “It’s something like where one is just getting to share it in the public. It is something that I found out when I was much younger





