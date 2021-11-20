Davido Donates Entire N250m Realized From Friends To Charities

Published:

Award-winning singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke on Saturday announced his donation of N250m to orphanages across Nigeria.

According to the singer, the money came from his N100m challenge which raked in N201m in three days.





Making the announcement via his Instagram page, Davido stated that he has decided to add N50m to the donation from fans and colleagues.

In total, Davido is set to support orphanages across Nigeria with a sum of N250m.





On Wednesday, David asked his friends and fans to donate N1m each to him for his birthday.

Though he added that the goal was to get N100m, the singer received over N53m in cash transfers in less than one hour after asking colleagues for N1m.

Following the successful contribution, the singer has decided to give back to society.

Share This