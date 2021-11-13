Pastor Odukoya Announces Date For Burial Of South African Born Wife

Published:

Nomthi Odukoya, wife of the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church Taiwo Odukoya, will be buried on November 30, three weeks after her death on November 8.

Nomthi died at the age of 47 after fighting cancer for two years.

Odukoya announced the funeral plans on Friday via Instagram, the same platform where he announced her death. A night of tributes will be held on November 29 before the funeral service and interment the following day.

Reacting to the announcement, a former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd Ibukun Awosika, who is a member of the Lagos-based church, said she would miss Nomthi’s joyful dance.

“Beautiful on the outside and on the inside. A pure hearted Angel without any guile. A smile that brings sunshine into the room. A simple woman of God with absolutely no pretense,” she wrote.

“A true worshipper of her God. It was a real joy to know her. It’s tough to imagine we will never see your joyful dance again. God is still God and we trust in Him through this season!” Awosika added.

Nomthi loved music and dance and was a delight to watch while dancing, little wonder her stepson Jimmy paid tributes to her with a video of her dancing during one of the church’s services.

Nomthi’s stepdaughter Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun also paid tributes.

The stepchildren were born to Odukoya and his first wife Pastor Bimbo Odukoya who died in 2005 following the crash of an aircraft operated by Sosoliso Airlines.

Nomthi, a South African, married Odukoya in 2010. She had two boys — Jomiloju and Timilehin — with him

