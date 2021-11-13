Osun State Govt To Conduct Integrity Tests On ‘Model Schools’ Built By Aregbesola

Published:

Osun State government on Friday explained that it had decided to carry out integrity tests on the state-owned model schools built by the immediate past administration to prevent unforseen disasters among students, teachers and all workers in the schools.

Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, in a statement, however, refuted the insinuations that the Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration is

out to witch-hunt its predecessor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, with the decision to carry out the integrity tests.

According to him: “The state government has reiterated its determination to keep its citizens and residents safe irrespective of mischief-makers’ insinuations to the contrary.”

On the state-owned model schools, he said safety of students, teachers and all workers in the affected schools was the reason for the exercise.

“The governor will continue to do what is right for his people unlike the desperate elements trying to score cheap political points at the expense of human lives.

“It is not in contention that the model schools were built by the last administration. However, the responsibility of keeping the students, teachers and all workers using the facilities rests on the shoulders of the present government.

