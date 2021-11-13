Lt Gen Adeosun, 11 Other Generals Pulled Out Of Nigerian Army

Published:

Twelve generals including former chief of policy and plans, Army Headquarters Lt-Gen Lamidi Adeosun were pulled out of active service on Friday by the Nigerian Army.

The generals, who were of the infantry corps, also included Maj-Gen MD Abubakar, Maj-Gen, I Birigeni, Maj-Gen CM Abraham, Maj-Gen ACC Agundu, Maj-Gen TOB Ademola, Maj-Gen AM Jalingo, Maj.-Gen AS Maikobi, Brig-Gen MA Bashirudeen, Brig-Gen DM Onoyiveta, and two others.





The pulling-out parade was part of activities of the ongoing infantry corps annual leadership lectures and biennial reunion, holding at the Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

Adeosun who spoke on behalf of the retired generals, said the pulling out parade was part of military tradition.





“I am happy to state with every sense of pride that this valedictory pulling out parade is an indication that the Nigerian Army particularly the Infantry Corps is waxing stronger by adhering to its customs and traditions.

“Today is a day of many emotions; nostalgia, gratitude, joy and a sense of fulfillment.





“Retirement from active duty is a natural and inevitable end of service for every serving personnel, and it begins to count from the day you join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We count ourselves lucky as we are able to witness this event in such an atmosphere of frenzy and boisterous manner,” he said.

Adeosun urged all their successors to sustain the good legacies and continue to build on their achievements.

He also urged the officers who are still serving not to relent on their oars, noting that the Nigerian Army has for long kept a good name and image.

He thanked the leadership of the country for the opportunity and support given to them to serve in different capacities in the country.





He also thanked the chief of army staff Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya and the commander infantry corps, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu for the opportunity of a rewarding and fulfilling life experience.

The chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig-Gen Muhammad Marwa (rtd) presented awards to infantry officers who distinguished themselves in junior and senior staff courses.

Share This